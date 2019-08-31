{{featured_button_text}}

BURDICK, Marilyn R., 88

Racine, Aug. 30, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

DARGEVICS, Arija A., 96

Fond du Lac, formerly of Racine, Aug. 29, at Harbor Haven, Fond du Lac, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

DeYOUNG, Anna J., 90

Elkhorn, Aug. 29, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.

JACOBSON, Allen J., 56

Racine, Aug. 29, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

JORDAN, Randy, 52

Milwaukee, Aug. 27, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

OLSON, Lola G., 96

Racine, Aug. 29, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

