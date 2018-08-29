Subscribe for 17¢ / day

DEDERICH, Robert J., 65 Racine, Aug. 28, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

HARRIS, Philip H., 72

Waterford, Aug. 27, at his residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

LAWSON, Michael O., 65

Racine, Aug. 27, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LIGHT, William J., 65

Racine, Aug. 25, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MANALLI, Jack L., 91

Racine, Aug. 26, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

RILEY, Mary L., 79

Racine, Aug. 27, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

Van SUSTEREN, Kathleen C., 91

Milwaukee, Aug. 26, St. Monica’s Senior Living, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

