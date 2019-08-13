{{featured_button_text}}

BEHREND, Pearl M., 96

Racine, Aug. 13, at Racine Commons, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

McKELLIPS, Carol M., 77

Racine, Aug. 11, at Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

MICHNA, Marilyn L., 93

Mount Pleasant, Aug. 11, at Pine Brooke Point Senior Living Center, Burlington, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PETERSEN, David J., 80

Racine, Aug. 10, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

SCHIEMANN, Clara M.C., 87

Burlington, Aug. 12, at Oak Park Place, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

