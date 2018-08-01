Subscribe for 17¢ / day

ARNOLD, Anthony J., 80

Waterford, July 30, Angel’s Grace Hospice Facility, Wauwatosa, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

COWAN, David C., 59

Burlington, July 30, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington.

GRIFFIN, Mario L., 46

New Hope, Minn., formerly of Racine, July 30, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SCHUERMAN, Ruth M., 91

Burlington, Aug. 1, Geneva Lake Manor, Lake Geneva, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington.

WEIDMAN, Matthew R., 42

Racine, July 29, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

the life of: Deaths: Aug. 2, 2018
