BOROWSKI, Thomas R., 79

Racine, July 30, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

BREVER, James, 64

Union Grove, July 31, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

GAWLAK, Janice C., 61

Racine, July 28, Kenosha Estates, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

JANSEN, Judith A., 77

Racine, July 30, Azura Southport, Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

MEYERLUND, Ann, 85

Racine, July 30, Hospice Alliance, Pleasant Prairie, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

RICCHIO, Rose E., 93

Mount Pleasant, July 31, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

the life of: Deaths: Aug. 1, 2018
