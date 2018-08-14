Subscribe for 17¢ / day

BENDIX, Charles J. Sr., 71

Racine, Aug. 13, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BISOTTI, Palma L. “Pam,” 83

Racine, Aug. 12, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LILLICH, Carl E., 88

Racine, Aug. 11, Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SCHNAARE, Gene, 69

Racine, Aug. 13, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

Deaths: Aug. 14, 2018
