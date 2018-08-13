AHLES, Robert, 69
Racine, Aug. 12, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, Mount Pleasant.
AHLF, Ronald G., 75
Racine, Aug. 7, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.
ALLAN, Carol L., 78
Formerly of Racine, Aug. 11, St. Joseph Hospital, Tucson, Ariz., Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
HANSEN, Gerald F. “Jerry,” 86
Racine, Aug. 7, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
KLIMEK, Betty
Racine, Aug. 11, Lakeshore at Siena, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
LaCOSSE, Sylvia, 69
Racine, Aug. 9, Sheridan-Richardson Hospice, Sheboygan Falls, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
LANGENFELD, John P., 81
Racine, Aug. 2, at Hospice House, Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
SHAVER, Carolyn L., 76
Waterford, Aug. 11, at her residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.
STYBERG, Ernest C. Jr., 88
Racine, Aug. 7, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.