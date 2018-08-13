Subscribe for 17¢ / day

AHLES, Robert, 69

Racine, Aug. 12, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, Mount Pleasant.

AHLF, Ronald G., 75

Racine, Aug. 7, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.

ALLAN, Carol L., 78

Formerly of Racine, Aug. 11, St. Joseph Hospital, Tucson, Ariz., Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

HANSEN, Gerald F. “Jerry,” 86

Racine, Aug. 7, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

KLIMEK, Betty

Racine, Aug. 11, Lakeshore at Siena, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

LaCOSSE, Sylvia, 69

Racine, Aug. 9, Sheridan-Richardson Hospice, Sheboygan Falls, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

LANGENFELD, John P., 81

Racine, Aug. 2, at Hospice House, Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

SHAVER, Carolyn L., 76

Waterford, Aug. 11, at her residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

STYBERG, Ernest C. Jr., 88

Racine, Aug. 7, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

