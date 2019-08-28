{{featured_button_text}}

ANDERSON, Gordon H., 69

Mount Pleasant, Aug. 26, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

BOOKER, Eddie Jr. “Bug,” 78

Racine, Aug. 26, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

FAHEY, Paul R., 54

Racine, Aug. 27, at Ascension All Saints in Franklin, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

FRANK, Danny A. Sr., 56

East Troy, Aug. 25, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

PARKHILL, Jeffrey, 54

Racine, Aug. 25, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

