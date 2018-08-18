Subscribe for 17¢ / day

BAUER, Rory, 57

Racine, Aug. 16, at Zilbert Hospice, Wauwatosa, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

OERTEL, Diane C., 58

Racine, Aug. 16, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

REESMAN, Helen P., 85

Sturtevant, Aug. 17, Oak Park Place, Burlington, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

the life of: Deaths: Aug. 18, 2018
