ESCHMAN, Robert W., 78

Racine, Aug. 31, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

HENDRICKS, Muriel A., 84

Bel Air, Md., formerly of Racine, Aug. 25, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

MEYER, Curtis, 52

Racine, Sept. 1, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

STEWART, Celine D., 98

Racine, Aug. 31, Oak Creek Place, South Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

THOMAS, Jacqueline Z., 25

Racine, Aug. 31, in Chicago, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

