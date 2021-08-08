Deaths: Aug. 8, 2021

BOHN, Russel P., 82
Racine, Aug. 4, Shorelight Memory Care, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
BOWEN, Wuanita A., 83
Sturtevant, Aug. 7, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
HARRISSON, Helen F., 96
Racine, Aug. 7, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
KUEHNEMANN, Herbert E. D.C., 73
Pewaukee, Aug. 4 Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Waukesha, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
WEISS, Marry Ellen, 82
Union Grove, Aug. 4, Froedtert South Hospital, Kenosha, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
WILLIAMS, Mack A., 55
Milwaukee, July 31, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.