Deaths: Aug. 8, 2021
BOHN, Russel P., 82

Racine, Aug. 4, Shorelight Memory Care, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

BOWEN, Wuanita A., 83

Sturtevant, Aug. 7, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

HARRISSON, Helen F., 96

Racine, Aug. 7, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

KUEHNEMANN, Herbert E. D.C., 73

Pewaukee, Aug. 4 Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Waukesha, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

WEISS, Marry Ellen, 82

Union Grove, Aug. 4, Froedtert South Hospital, Kenosha, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

WILLIAMS, Mack A., 55

Milwaukee, July 31, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

