Deaths: Aug. 5, 2021
AMMER, Robert, 89

Ingleside, Ill., July 30, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

BROOK, Allen, 69

Racine, July 30, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

GHISLAIN, Bette Lou, 84

Twin Lakes, July 30, Arbor View Assisted Living, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

KARCZEWSKI, Hildegard, 96

Union Grove, July 30, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

LUEDTKE, Richard H., 91

Racine, Aug. 3, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MENDEZ-VALLIN, Lenora, 92

Racine, Aug. 3, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

MUNOZ, Estella M., 87

Racine, Aug. 3, at Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

STELTENPOHL, Edward D., 36

Racine, Aug. 3, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

