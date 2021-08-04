 Skip to main content
Deaths: Aug. 4, 2021
Deaths

BROOK, Allen, 69

Racine, July 30, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

CUNNINGHAM, Tiwana G., 39

Racine, July 28, Ascension Columbia-St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

DAHLQUIST, Robert A., 67

Appleton (formerly of Racine), July 28, Froedert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

DROEN, Jeanine M., 72

Paddock Lake, July 31, Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

RAMSEY, Emily E., 38

Racine, July 30, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

SCHULER, Mary L., 87

Racine, Aug. 2, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

