Deaths: Aug. 29, 2021
Deaths

EHLEN, Eugene J., 93

Lyons, Aug. 28, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.

KREWAL, John M., 71

Racine, Aug. 26, Lawlis Family Hospice, Mequon, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

ROEDER (nee: Schaff), Pauline, 96

Caledonia, Aug. 20, Naturally Nurtured, Racine, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

SCHOENHERR, Carol A., 98

Union Grove, Aug. 27, Timer Oaks Assisted Living, Union Grove, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

TURNER, Debra V., 61

Racine, Aug. 20, Froedert South Kenosha, Kenosha, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

