Deaths: Aug. 29, 2021

EHLEN, Eugene J., 93
Lyons, Aug. 28, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.
KREWAL, John M., 71
Racine, Aug. 26, Lawlis Family Hospice, Mequon, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
ROEDER (nee: Schaff), Pauline, 96
Caledonia, Aug. 20, Naturally Nurtured, Racine, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
SCHOENHERR, Carol A., 98
Union Grove, Aug. 27, Timer Oaks Assisted Living, Union Grove, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
TURNER, Debra V., 61
Racine, Aug. 20, Froedert South Kenosha, Kenosha, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.