Deaths: Aug. 28, 2021
Deaths

Deaths: Aug. 28, 2021

AGER, IvaDell, 93

Racine, Aug. 25, Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

ALVORD, Karen J., 72

Racine, Aug. 25, Villas at Lincoln Park, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

CARRENO, Elizabeth, 63

Racine, Aug. 21, at A Natural Nurturing Place, Racine, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

DAVIS, Harriett L., 88

Burlington, Aug. 25, The Bay of Burlington, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

