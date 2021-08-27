 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths: Aug. 27, 2021
0 Comments

Deaths: Aug. 27, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

AUL, Doris A., 84

Racine, Aug. 26, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

CAPITO, Donald J., 80

Burlington, Aug. 25, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington.

JARVIS, Shirley A. (nee: Johnson), 82

Racine, Aug. 25, Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care, Oak Creek, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

KELAND, Karen “Henni,” 71

Lake Owen (formerly of Racine), Aug. 16, Lake Owen, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SCHWARTZ, Donald D., 82

Racine, Aug. 23, Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SMITH, Terry F., 62

Racine, Aug. 24, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Check out this skateboarding dog and his owner

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News