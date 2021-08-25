 Skip to main content
Deaths: Aug. 25, 2021
BURNSMAN, Rose Ann, 90

Racine, Aug. 21, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

DEVUYST, Ross A., 77

Racine, Aug. 24, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HAASE, James P., 74

Racine, Aug. 24, Ridgewood Care Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HICKSON, Glenn L., 81

Racine, Aug. 20, at Wisconsin Veterans Home-Boland Hall, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

LUI, William K., 69

Racine, Aug. 22, Bay at Sheridan Health and Rehabilitation Center, Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MCKEAN, Patricia J., 80

Racine, Aug. 22, Waterford Senior Living, Waterford, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SHUMWAY, Mark A., 72

Kenosha, Aug. 16, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

RACINE- Glenn Lee Hickson, 81, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021 at Wisconsin Veterans Home-Boland Hall. Sturino Funeral Home

