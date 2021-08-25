Deaths: Aug. 25, 2021

BURNSMAN, Rose Ann, 90
Racine, Aug. 21, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
DEVUYST, Ross A., 77
Racine, Aug. 24, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
HAASE, James P., 74
Racine, Aug. 24, Ridgewood Care Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
HICKSON, Glenn L., 81
Racine, Aug. 20, at Wisconsin Veterans Home-Boland Hall, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
LUI, William K., 69
Racine, Aug. 22, Bay at Sheridan Health and Rehabilitation Center, Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
MCKEAN, Patricia J., 80
Racine, Aug. 22, Waterford Senior Living, Waterford, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
SHUMWAY, Mark A., 72
Kenosha, Aug. 16, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
RACINE- Glenn Lee Hickson, 81, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021 at Wisconsin Veterans Home-Boland Hall. Sturino Funeral Home