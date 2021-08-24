Deaths: Aug. 24, 2021

ALLENDER, Michael D., 72
Honey Creek, Aug. 7, at his residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.
AMON, Bonnie M., 92
Lafayette, Aug. 21, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
BURNSMAN, Rose A., 90
Racine, Aug. 21, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
DOBBERSTEIN, Timothy A., 51
Elkhorn, Aug. 18, at his residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.
REINECK, Donna M., 84
Caledonia, Aug. 22, Aurora Healthcare, Kenosha, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.