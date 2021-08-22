 Skip to main content
Deaths: Aug. 22, 2021
Deaths: Aug. 22, 2021

KAPLAN, John W., 88

Racine, Aug. 21, Pleasant Point Senior Living, Mount Pleasant, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

ROSSEY, Isabel C., 104

Mount Pleasant, Aug. 19, Elizabeth Residence, Oak Creek, Maresh Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

RICE, Ralph L., 87

Burlington, Aug. 20, Pine Brook Pointe, Burlington, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.

WAINWRIGHT, Mary A., 77

Racine, Aug. 20, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

