Deaths: Aug. 21, 2021

ANDERSON, Catherine I., 53
Twin Lakes, Aug. 19, at Seasons Hospice, Oak Creek, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
BOETTCHER, Ronald “Ron” B., 66
Honey Creek, Aug. 11, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
BUCHHOLZ, Fredrick, 86
Salem Lakes, August 20 at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
ENGSTROM, Nancy, 71
Kenosha, August 18 at Froedtert Hospital, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
HAMILTON, Diana, 84
Milwaukee, August 18 at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
REYNOLDS, Richard “Rich” G., 71
Racine, Aug. 19, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SALDANA, Raul “Roy,” 84
Aug. 19, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.