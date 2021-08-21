 Skip to main content
Deaths: Aug. 21, 2021
Deaths: Aug. 21, 2021

ANDERSON, Catherine I., 53

Twin Lakes, Aug. 19, at Seasons Hospice, Oak Creek, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

BOETTCHER, Ronald “Ron” B., 66

Honey Creek, Aug. 11, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

BUCHHOLZ, Fredrick, 86

Salem Lakes, August 20 at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

ENGSTROM, Nancy, 71

Kenosha, August 18 at Froedtert Hospital, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

HAMILTON, Diana, 84

Milwaukee, August 18 at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

REYNOLDS, Richard “Rich” G., 71

Racine, Aug. 19, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SALDANA, Raul “Roy,” 84

Aug. 19, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

