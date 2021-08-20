 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths: Aug. 20, 2021
0 Comments
Deaths

Deaths: Aug. 20, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BUSAROW, Gene E., 92

Green Bay (formerly of Racine), Aug. 16, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

DOWER, John W., 61

Racine, Aug. 17, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

KENTH, Arthur H., 85

Racine, Aug. 18, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

NEWMAN, Ronald E., 84

Racine, Aug. 18, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Should you eat 'dusty' looking chocolate?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News