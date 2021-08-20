Deaths: Aug. 20, 2021

BUSAROW, Gene E., 92
Green Bay (formerly of Racine), Aug. 16, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
DOWER, John W., 61
Racine, Aug. 17, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
KENTH, Arthur H., 85
Racine, Aug. 18, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
NEWMAN, Ronald E., 84
Racine, Aug. 18, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
