Deaths: Aug. 19, 2021
Deaths

CONNER, Lucy E., 77

Racine, Aug. 12, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

KENTH, Arthur H., 85

Racine, Aug. 18, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MICHAELS, Sandi M., 76

Caledonia, Aug. 16, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SCHLOSSER, William E., 76

Racine, Aug. 18, Seasons Hospice Ignite Medical Center, Oak Creek, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

