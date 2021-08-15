 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths: Aug. 15, 2021
0 Comments
Deaths

Deaths: Aug. 15, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BIELINSKI, Barbara J., 69

Racine, Aug. 10, at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

GUAJARDO, Elizabeth A., 57

Racine, Aug. 12, at Ascension All Saints, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HARRIS, Eunice F., 72

Racine, Aug. 12, at Ascension All Saints, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HUMAN, Jane, 97

Wind Lake, Aug. 13, at Tudor Oaks in Muskego, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

Watch Now: Related Video

Why you shouldn't wrap your leftovers in foil

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News