Deaths: Aug. 12, 2021
CASTRO, Carlos, 77

Racine, Aug. 7, Villa at Lincoln Park, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

CHRISTIANSEN, Barbara, 76

Yorkville, Aug. 11, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

JOHNSON, Mattie Lena, 80

Racine, Aug. 10, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KRAAI, James R., 70

Kenosha, Aug. 10, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LEE, Star L., 49

Twin Lakes, Aug. 9, at their residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

LIND, Lisa M., 52

Burlington, Aug. 10, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

SWIDEN, Gary J., 85

Mount Pleasant, Aug. 10, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

