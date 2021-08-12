Deaths: Aug. 12, 2021

CASTRO, Carlos, 77
Racine, Aug. 7, Villa at Lincoln Park, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
CHRISTIANSEN, Barbara, 76
Yorkville, Aug. 11, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
JOHNSON, Mattie Lena, 80
Racine, Aug. 10, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
KRAAI, James R., 70
Kenosha, Aug. 10, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
LEE, Star L., 49
Twin Lakes, Aug. 9, at their residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
LIND, Lisa M., 52
Burlington, Aug. 10, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
SWIDEN, Gary J., 85
Mount Pleasant, Aug. 10, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.