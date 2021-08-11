 Skip to main content
Deaths: Aug. 11, 2021
CODY, Justin A., 39

Racine, Aug. 8, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

CRABTREE, Betty Jean, 86

Racine, Aug. 8, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

GEERTSEN, Anna M., 104

Racine, Aug. 9, Ascension Living Lakeshore at Siena’s Shorelight Memory Support, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

JANSEN, Winona A., 96

Racine, Aug. 8, Ascension Living Lakeshore at Siena’s Shorelight Memory Support, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

THOMAS, Doris Elaine, 92

Mount Pleasant, Aug. 3, Pleasant Point Senior Living, Mount Pleasant, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

UHLIR, Michael G., 72

Racine, Aug. 9, Wisconsin Veterans Home, Union Grove, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

