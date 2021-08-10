 Skip to main content
Deaths: Aug. 10, 2021
Deaths

Deaths: Aug. 10, 2021

ARELLANO, Craig, 73

Milwaukee, Aug. 8, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

DUDZIAK, Florence, 92

Randall, Aug. 8, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

FELLION, Patricia D., 83

Racine, Aug. 8, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

GEROU, Herbert J., 76

Walworth, Aug. 8, Aurora-Lakeland Hospital, Elkhorn, Draeger-Langendrof Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

GUSTIN, Thomas W., 55

Racine, Aug. 7, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

JURGENS, Joshua, 31

Racine, Aug. 5, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

KLOSS, William, 74

Union Grove, Aug. 7, WI Veterans Home, Union Grove, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

LEGATH, Shelly L., 54

Racine, Aug. 8, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LUST, Daniel “Jock”, 70

Burlington, Aug. 8, Walworth County, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

OAKES, Glenn A., 86

Racine, Aug. 7, at his summer residence, St. Germain, Fla., Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SANDERS, John J., 71

Lake Geneva, Aug. 6, Mercy Hospital, Janesville, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

VORWALD, Helen L., 95

Racine, Aug. 7, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

