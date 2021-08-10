Deaths: Aug. 10, 2021

ARELLANO, Craig, 73
Milwaukee, Aug. 8, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
DUDZIAK, Florence, 92
Randall, Aug. 8, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
FELLION, Patricia D., 83
Racine, Aug. 8, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
GEROU, Herbert J., 76
Walworth, Aug. 8, Aurora-Lakeland Hospital, Elkhorn, Draeger-Langendrof Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
GUSTIN, Thomas W., 55
Racine, Aug. 7, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
JURGENS, Joshua, 31
Racine, Aug. 5, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
KLOSS, William, 74
Union Grove, Aug. 7, WI Veterans Home, Union Grove, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
LEGATH, Shelly L., 54
Racine, Aug. 8, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
LUST, Daniel “Jock”, 70
Burlington, Aug. 8, Walworth County, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
OAKES, Glenn A., 86
Racine, Aug. 7, at his summer residence, St. Germain, Fla., Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SANDERS, John J., 71
Lake Geneva, Aug. 6, Mercy Hospital, Janesville, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
VORWALD, Helen L., 95
Racine, Aug. 7, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.