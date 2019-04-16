BELLAIRE, Lloyd C., 90
Three Lakes, formerly of Racine, April 12, at Froedtert South, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
BLEDSOE, Lois J., 83
Racine, April 14, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
ELDERBROOK, Margaret “Peg,” 66
Milwaukee, April 14, at her residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
JAMES, Shirley A., 90
Racine, April 12, at Whitewater, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
KREIER, Stephen, 70
Twin Lakes, April 15, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
LAUERMAN, Timothy J., 61
Racine, April 13, at Lawlis Family Hospice, Mequon, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
MARQUARDT, Robert H., 87
Caledonia, April 15, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
SLAASTED, Bernice M., 96
Racine, April 15, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
VUCKOVIC, Julienne V.M., 95
Ironwood, Mich., April 13, at Trevor, Wis., Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
WILLIAMS, Margaret R., 87
Racine, April 14, at Primrose Retirement Community, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
