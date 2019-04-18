Try 3 months for $3

BRAZNELL, Daniel S., 44

Racine, April 17, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

KALTENSCHNEE, George “Brutus,” 78

Racine, April 16, Ascension-Columbia-St Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LAST, Hugh O., 89

Racine, April 17, at Lakeshore at Siena, Maresh, Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

WOLF, Herbert, 90

Racine, April 16 in Racine. The family is handling arrangements.

Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: April 18, 2019
