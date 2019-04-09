Try 3 months for $3

DIETEL, Jennifer L., 41

Racine, April 5, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

HOLTZ, Dorothy A., 86

Racine, April 5, Hospice House, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

LANCOUR, Eugene A., 79

Burlington, April 6, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

MARKIN, Raymond A., 88

Kenosha, April 7, at Froedtert South-Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, Racine.

MATTNER, Barbara B., 72

Racine, April 6 at Bay Harbor, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

MORTENSEN, Dennis G., 76

Mount Pleasant, April 7, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

STROCK, William F., 81

Burlington, April 5, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

VANDENBURG, Mary Lou, 80

Racine, April 7, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

WEITZEL, Susan G. “Sue,” 66

Racine, April 8, Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

WITT, Jean, 94

Racine, April 7, at Community Memorial Hospital, Menomonee Falls, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

ZENNER, Shirley A., 92

Mount Pleasant, April 8, Villa at Lincoln Park, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

