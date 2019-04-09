DIETEL, Jennifer L., 41
Racine, April 5, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
HOLTZ, Dorothy A., 86
Racine, April 5, Hospice House, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
LANCOUR, Eugene A., 79
Burlington, April 6, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
MARKIN, Raymond A., 88
Kenosha, April 7, at Froedtert South-Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, Racine.
MATTNER, Barbara B., 72
Racine, April 6 at Bay Harbor, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
MORTENSEN, Dennis G., 76
Mount Pleasant, April 7, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
STROCK, William F., 81
Burlington, April 5, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
VANDENBURG, Mary Lou, 80
Racine, April 7, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
WEITZEL, Susan G. “Sue,” 66
Racine, April 8, Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
WITT, Jean, 94
Racine, April 7, at Community Memorial Hospital, Menomonee Falls, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
ZENNER, Shirley A., 92
Mount Pleasant, April 8, Villa at Lincoln Park, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
