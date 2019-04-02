Try 3 months for $3

BOEDEKER, Donald C., 71

Sauk City, formerly Wind Lake, March 29, at Maplewood Nursing Home, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

DUCHARME, Robert, 90

New Berlin, March 30, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

HAND, Audrey J., 62

Racine, April 1, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

SAVARD, Judith A., 79

Racine, March 31, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SCHLITZ, Wayne 83

Burlington, March 31, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

