BOEDEKER, Donald C., 71
Sauk City, formerly Wind Lake, March 29, at Maplewood Nursing Home, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
DUCHARME, Robert, 90
New Berlin, March 30, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
HAND, Audrey J., 62
Racine, April 1, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
SAVARD, Judith A., 79
Racine, March 31, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SCHLITZ, Wayne 83
Burlington, March 31, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
