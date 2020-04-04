Deaths: April 4, 2020
0 comments
Deaths

Deaths: April 4, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DEERING, Barbara J., 85

Racine, April 3, Lakeshore at Siena, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

KNUTESON, Atty. John W., 70

Racine, April 3, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News