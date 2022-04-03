Deaths: April 3, 2022

ANDRESEN, Sheila M. 69
Racine, March 24, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
GUENTZEL, Susan M., M.D., 58
Formerly of Racine, Feb. 18, in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
HAGAR, Michal R., 79
Redgranite, Jan. 12, ThedaCare Reginal Medical Center, Neenah, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
KAPLAN, Daniel William, 69
Orlando, Fla. (formerly of Racine), March 14, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
HERNANDEZ, Petra Avila, 91
Racine, March 31, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
LOCHOWITZ, David Anthony, 88
Racine, April 1, Pleasant Point Assisted Living, Racine, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
WALLIN, Kenneth L., 86
Racine, April 1, Wisconsin Veterans Home-Boland Hall, Union Grove, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.