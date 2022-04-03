 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deaths: April 3, 2022

  • 0

ANDRESEN, Sheila M. 69

Racine, March 24, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

GUENTZEL, Susan M., M.D., 58

Formerly of Racine, Feb. 18, in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HAGAR, Michal R., 79

Redgranite, Jan. 12, ThedaCare Reginal Medical Center, Neenah, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

KAPLAN, Daniel William, 69

Orlando, Fla. (formerly of Racine), March 14, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HERNANDEZ, Petra Avila, 91

Racine, March 31, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

LOCHOWITZ, David Anthony, 88

Racine, April 1, Pleasant Point Assisted Living, Racine, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

WALLIN, Kenneth L., 86

Racine, April 1, Wisconsin Veterans Home-Boland Hall, Union Grove, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to tell if you're a control freak

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News