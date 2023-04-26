DOWD, Corinne, 80
Mount Pleasant, Aug. 25, at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MONEFELDT, Carl H., 68
Sturtevant, April 17, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
