CORONA, Bernice H. “Breezy,” 99
Racine, April 24, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
HOLLINGSWORTH, John A., 90
Waterford, April 24, at his residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.
RIVERS, Constance “Connie” M., 72
Wind Point, April 22, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SMITH, Janet K., 76
Racine, April 21, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
THOMPSON, Renee R., 64
Sturtevant, April 21, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.