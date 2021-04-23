 Skip to main content
Deaths: April 23, 2021
BINDEL, Darlene M., 83

April 21, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

BUOL, Marion, 85

Union Grove, April 21, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

FALKNER, Carol A. (nee: Christman), 74

Racine, April 20, Aurora Zilber Family Hospice, Wauwatosa, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

KREKLING, Susan J., 82

Racine, April 22, at Season’s Hospice–Ignite, Oak Creek, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SATTERWHITE, Ray C., 55

Pleasant Prairie (formerly of Racine), April 17, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SKARDA, Darryl F., 91

Waterford, April 22, Arbor View Memory Care, Burlington, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

TERRY, Patricia J., 92

April 21, 2021 at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

WAITE, Leocadia E., 95

Racine, April 18, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Strouf Funeral Home, Racine.

