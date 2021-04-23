Deaths: April 23, 2021

BINDEL, Darlene M., 83
April 21, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
BUOL, Marion, 85
Union Grove, April 21, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
FALKNER, Carol A. (nee: Christman), 74
Racine, April 20, Aurora Zilber Family Hospice, Wauwatosa, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
KREKLING, Susan J., 82
Racine, April 22, at Season’s Hospice–Ignite, Oak Creek, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SATTERWHITE, Ray C., 55
Pleasant Prairie (formerly of Racine), April 17, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SKARDA, Darryl F., 91
Waterford, April 22, Arbor View Memory Care, Burlington, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
TERRY, Patricia J., 92
April 21, 2021 at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
WAITE, Leocadia E., 95
Racine, April 18, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Strouf Funeral Home, Racine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.