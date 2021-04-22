Deaths: April 22, 2021

BAGGESEN, Anna, 91
Racine, April 21, The Manor of Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
JENSEN, John C., 91
Waterford, April 16, Lakeland Care Center, Elkhorn, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
LANGNER, Erma, 98
Racine, April 20, Parkview Gardens, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
LOTHARIUS, David, 64
Honey Creek, April 9, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
ROECKL, Edmund J., 94
Racine, April 20, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
SMUKAL, Helen R., 87
Racine, April 21, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
THORPE, Allan, 75
Union Grove, April 20, Aurora Zilber Family Hospice, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
WILCKENS, Gualterio “Walter” L., 89
Mount Pleasant, April 21, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
