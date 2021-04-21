 Skip to main content
Deaths: April 21, 2021
Deaths: April 21, 2021

BACH, Charles F. Jr., 92

Kenosha (formerly of Racine), April 18, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PETERSEN, Marlis A., 80

Racine, April 19, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

PETERSON, Thomas E., 42

Racine, April 18, at his residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

STOLP, LeeEllen F., 85

Mount Pleasant, April 19, Seasons Hospice, Oak Creek, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

