Deaths: April 21, 2020
Deaths

Deaths: April 21, 2020

HILL, Alexander C., 63

Racine, April 13, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

NABER FREDERICK, Lucille G., 88

Burlington, April 20, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

