Deaths: April 20, 2021
Deaths: April 20, 2021

KEPPEL, Ruth A., 98

Burlington, April 19, Oak Park Place, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

SCHUSTER, Beatrice J., 86

Racine, April 17, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

