Deaths: April 20, 2020
0 comments

Deaths: April 20, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BOTSFORD, Walter, 78

Waterford, April 15, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

PETERSEN, Donald H., 91

April 19, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News