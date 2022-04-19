 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths: April 19, 2022

CRAMER, Mary L. (nee: Hall), 95

Racine, April 16, at Primrose Retirement Community of Mount Pleasant, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

ETTEN, Donna M., 87

Burlington, April 17, at Oak Park Place, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

SIMMONS, Tony C. Sr., 60

Racine, April 15, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WILMS, William H., 94

Mount Pleasant, April 16, at Home Inspired Assisted Living, Somers, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

ZURAWSKI, Gregg A., 66

Racine, April 15, at his residence, Wilson Funeral Home.

