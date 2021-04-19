 Skip to main content
Deaths: April 19, 2021
BERO, Randolph J., 66

Burlington, April 17, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.

HARMON, Charles F. “Chuck,” 91

Racine, April 14, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MORGENSON, Rodney “Rod,” 63

Racine, April 18, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

