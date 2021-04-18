Deaths: April 18, 2021

GREEN, Janet Marie, 63

Racine, April 14, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HOLLOW, Lynn A. (nee: Hesse), 56

Jackson, Wisconsin and formerly of Racine, April 15, at Froedtert Lutheran Memorial Hospital in Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

CELESTE, Patrick, 59

Sturtevant, April 17, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

RYTERSKE, Peter P., 93

Racine, April 16, at Pleasant Point, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SHEPPARD, Jan M., 69

Racine, April 9, at Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

SHAMSHOIAN, Rose, 96

Racine, April 15, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

AZARIAN, David E., 77

Racine, April 8, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.