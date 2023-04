BREHM, James, 75

Racine, April 12, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

FROODE, Erik, 97

Caledonia, April 13, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KNOWLIN, Darryl Eben, 67

Racine, April 12, at Accentcare Hospice in Oak Creek, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

LANOUETTE, Debra A., 64

Racine, April 13, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

LARSEN, Richard A., 82

Racine, April 15, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

LOUNSBURY, Thomas Edward Jr., 40

Racine, April 15, at The Bay at Sheridan in Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

WILLIAMS, Warner P., 86

Racine, April 13, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.