CHAFFEE, Randall W., 54
Racine, April 11, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
GRAY, Glenn E., 56
Racine, April 1, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
HAYES, Jeffrey H., 62
Kenosha, April 11, at Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
PLOCK, Jack L., 74
Racine, April 8, at AccentCare Hospice, Oak Creek, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
STOCKWELL, Betty L., 92
Mount Pleasant, April 12, at Ridgewood Care Center, Mount Pleasant, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.