November 30, 1937—August 15, 2021
RACINE—Dean W. Bertelsen, 83, passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha. He was born in Racine on November 30, 1937, the son of the late Clarence and Dagney (nee Jacobsen) Bertelsen. Dean is a graduate of Washington Park High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy, where he traveled the world. On August 10, 1963, Dean was united in marriage to Susann Mathison. He owned and operated Mohr-Jones Sheet Metal business with Susann. Dean was a long time member of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. He loved to tinker with old clocks, collector cars, metal art and enjoyed boating and sailing.
Surviving are his wife, Susann; daughters, Wendy (Tom) Schaefer, and Kathleen (Brian) Ramcke; grandchildren, Jordan, Andrew, and William Schaefer, Tessa and Tamra Ramcke, sister, Karen (Vern) Kolze. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Warren Bertelsen.Funeral service will be held at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio St., on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Visitation will be held at church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. He will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park. The family would like to thank the staff at Aurora Heath Care Center and Aurora At Home Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research has been suggested by the family.
