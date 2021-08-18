November 30, 1937—August 15, 2021

RACINE—Dean W. Bertelsen, 83, passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha. He was born in Racine on November 30, 1937, the son of the late Clarence and Dagney (nee Jacobsen) Bertelsen. Dean is a graduate of Washington Park High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy, where he traveled the world. On August 10, 1963, Dean was united in marriage to Susann Mathison. He owned and operated Mohr-Jones Sheet Metal business with Susann. Dean was a long time member of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. He loved to tinker with old clocks, collector cars, metal art and enjoyed boating and sailing.

Surviving are his wife, Susann; daughters, Wendy (Tom) Schaefer, and Kathleen (Brian) Ramcke; grandchildren, Jordan, Andrew, and William Schaefer, Tessa and Tamra Ramcke, sister, Karen (Vern) Kolze. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.