Feb. 22, 1949—Oct. 25, 2022

CALEDONIA—Dean V. Duda, 73, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at St. Luke’s Medical Center.

Dean was born in Racine on February 22, 1949, to the late Jerome H. and Margaret I. (nee: Essman) Duda. He was a 1967 graduate of William Horlick High School and received his BA from UW-Whitewater.

On January 30, 1971, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, he married Marilyn L. Knuth.

Dean was employed as a CPA with Touche, Ross & CO. and as a foreman carpenter for Wocot. He was a truss designer for Custom Components until his retirement. Dean’s salvation was the foundation of his life. He served as a Deacon at Racine Bible Church and was an active volunteer in church ministries and local nursing homes.

Dean enjoyed fishing, being outdoors and creating a beautiful display of Christmas lights on his home each year. He also loved trips to Eagle River and Walt Disney World. Above all, his greatest joy was spending time with his family.

He will be dearly missed by his wife of 51 years, Marilyn L. Duda; his daughters: Jill (Marcus) Hanel, Jamie (Michael) Rogowski; his daughter-in-law, Amanda Duda; his grandchildren: Grace, Ashley, Nathan, and Levi Hanel; Hope and Jude Rogowski; Elijah, Caleb, and Lilly Duda; and his brother, Dennis (Jane) Duda.

In addition to his parents, Dean was preceded in death by his son, David M. Duda and his sister, Connie Anderson.

Funeral Services for Dean will be held on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at Racine Bible Church, 12505 Spring Street. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at the church. A light meal will be held at church following services. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Racine Bible Church missionary fund have been suggested.