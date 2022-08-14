Nov. 26, 1926—August 12, 2022

SUN CITY WEST, AZ—D. (Donald) Dean Peel of Sun City West, AZ, was welcomed into heaven on August 12, 2022. Dean was the son of the late Forrest and Lenora Peel of Decatur, IL.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Alice Elaine Peel; his parents; and his sister, Jayne Nord Elkins; and daughter-in-law, Kay Peel.

Dean is survived by his five children: Bill (fiancee Ann Fenley) Peel of Racine, WI, Kathleen (Joel) Rosen of Phoenix, AZ, Tom (Sue) Peel of Libertyville, IL, Sue (Chris) Gorman of Racine, WI and Steve (Deanna) Peel of Racine, WI. His heart overflowed with love and pride for his eight grandchildren: Ashley (Tim) McCarthy, Cailtin (Matthew) Timm, Kyle (Emily) Gorman, Andrew Peel, Cara (John) Minor, Kelly Peel, Hannah (Ari) Milgrom, Amy Rosen; and ten great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind sister-in-law, Ruth (George) Zuurbier; nieces and a nephew; and granddogs: Ferris and Bisbee.

Dean graduated from Decatur High School early to enlist in the Navy during WWII. Upon his return, he attended and graduated from Wabash College. He married Alice Jendry on February 26, 1949. His illustrious career in consumer hardware and marketing began at Black’s Hardware in Springfield, IL, took a stop at WEN Products in Park Ridge, IL, and concluded as Senior Vice President of Dremel Manufacturing. Dean’s role as President of the National Hardware Association and later President of the Hardware Marketing Council allowed he and Alice to travel the world. Dean enjoyed playing tennis and golf and was a football, hockey, and baseball fan.

Retirement brought Dean and Alice to Sun City West, AZ, where their travels continued as active members of the Illinois Club. Dean put his musical talent to work in productions with the Mayflower Players. Singing with the Westernaires brought him great joy as did his involvement with numerous vocal groups and the Crown of Life choir. He was a member of the VFW. One of the great highlights of his life was his 2016 Honor Flight Trip to Washington, D.C., accompanied by his eldest son, Bill. When he was physically able, Dean held many lay positions within Crown of Life Lutheran Church. He was an Ambassador at The Madison where along with his Bichons, Beaux and Mo, he greeted people and dogs with equal warmth. He was loved and will be missed. Donations in his memory may be made to Hospice of the Valley or the Salvation Army.