Dean Park Sheard

November 6, 1929—February 9, 2020

Sheard, Dean Park, age 90, of Honey Creek, Wisconsin, joined his wife Marlene (nee. Gendrich) in Heaven on Sunday February 9, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family, ending his battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Dean was born in Burlington, Wisconsin on November 6, 1929, to Leonard and Nellie (nee. Park) Sheard. He graduated from Rochester Ag School. Dean and Marlene were married on November 28, 1953. They were able to celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary together in November of 2018. They lived most of their lives in the Honey Creek area in a house that Dean built that truly became a loving “home” for his family.

Dean was a member of the Wisconsin National Guard. He was a Pattern Maker by trade. He started his own business, DeMar Cake Stop, making wedding and all occasion cakes for 50 years. He also made time to be a Boy Scout Leader for the Honey Creek Troop 309. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, hunting and taking his family on many camping trips.