RACINE—Dean P. Murphy passed away October 30, 2021, at the age of 90. He was born in La Crosse Wisconsin, September 27, 1931, the eldest child of the late Philip and Lavanche (Bartlett) Murphy. Dean graduated from Aquinus High School and UW LaCrosse. On May 9, 1953, he married Mary Muth in LaCrosse. They met in the cello section of the LaCrosse Symphony. Together they raised four daughters. They settled in Racine in 1960 where Dean was an elementary music teacher in RUSD. He was also a string instrument repairman for many years. Dean marched with the Boys of 76 drum and bugle corp., directed church choirs at Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. He was a director of Kiwanis Youth Symphonette for many years. His life revolved around music inspiring hundreds of children to love and appreciate music. Living on Main St., the 4th of July parade was always a special event for family and friends.