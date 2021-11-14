September 27, 1931—October 30, 2021
RACINE—Dean P. Murphy passed away October 30, 2021, at the age of 90. He was born in La Crosse Wisconsin, September 27, 1931, the eldest child of the late Philip and Lavanche (Bartlett) Murphy. Dean graduated from Aquinus High School and UW LaCrosse. On May 9, 1953, he married Mary Muth in LaCrosse. They met in the cello section of the LaCrosse Symphony. Together they raised four daughters. They settled in Racine in 1960 where Dean was an elementary music teacher in RUSD. He was also a string instrument repairman for many years. Dean marched with the Boys of 76 drum and bugle corp., directed church choirs at Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. He was a director of Kiwanis Youth Symphonette for many years. His life revolved around music inspiring hundreds of children to love and appreciate music. Living on Main St., the 4th of July parade was always a special event for family and friends.
In addition to his parent’s, he was preceded in death by his wife Mary on November 18, 2011. He is survived by his daughters: Barbara (Daniel) Drew, Catherine Ackley, Colleen Murphy and Deanne (Paul) Oberst; 11 grandchildren: Joshua Drew, Alissa Drew, Tricia (Philip) Milbrath, Jaadon Ackley, Brandon Ackley, Caren Ackley, Robin Ackley, Audra (Matt) Rothwell, Ashley (Travis) Reinke, Megan Dunk and Marie Oberst. He was “Papa GG” to 21 great grandchildren. Also survived by a sister Betty (Lowell) Snyder a brother Charles Murphy; sisters-in-law: Melba (Paul) Wubben, Carolyn Jurisch, Beth Muth; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
Relatives and friends may meet with the family on November 20, 2021, 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Services to follow at 11:00 AM with Pastor Allison Johnson officiating.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Robert Gullberg for his many years of care for Dean.
“An Irish Blessing”
May your day be touched with a bit of Irish luck brightened by a song in your heart, and warm smiles by the people you love.
